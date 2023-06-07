State Parks offering TN Promise volunteer events

Brad Jones 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Young volunteers with plastic trash bags in park, volunteering. Envato Elements

(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at 38 parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Of those 38 parks, 37 will hold their activities on Saturday, June 24. Radnor Lake State Park will have two separate events on Friday, June 23. Activities for the workday at various parks include cleanup, removing invasive plants, gardening, and park beautification projects. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate. Details for all the parks involved can be found online at TnStateparks.com All participants must register on the website.

