Single Vehicle rollover crash on I-40 Sunday injures five, three critical

Around 12:45 Sunday afternoon a single vehicle rollover with ejections happened at the 357-mile marker eastbound I-40 about one mile east of the Gallahar Road exit. The accident resulted in three people being ejected, one adult and two children under 12 years of age. Three air medical helicopters landed at the scene which shut down the interstate in both directions. According to Roane County Emergency Management Director, Tim Suter, who we connected with via Text messages, two of the children were flown out in critical condition with head trauma and one adult male in the same condition also flown out with very serious injuries. Two other people, a mother, and a son, who was around 10 years old, were taken by Roane ambulance to the Roane Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Interstate was shut down for nearly 3 hours before the investigation and cleanup was conducted. We do know all the occupants were, according to Director Suter, from Central America and spoke very little English.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...