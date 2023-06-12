Sib Elbert Burgess Jr, Wartburg

Sib Elbert Burgess, Jr. passed away June 9, 2023, at NCH in Oak Ridge, TN.

He was born on September 1, 1934, in Coalfield, TN. He was the son of Sib Burgess, Sr., and Ethel Burgess. He had 16 brothers and sisters. He was married to Gloria Ann Lindsay, who passed away on October 6, 2018, on June 26, 1954. They had two sons: Gerry Burgess, who passed away on February 1, 2017, and Darrell Burgess, who lives in Oak Ridge, TN.

Sib was a coal miner, construction worker, and heavy equipment operator. His hobby was working; hard work was all he ever knew.

He was very proud to be from Coalfield, TN. He often said, “Coalfield is a good place”. He and his son, Darrell, sat and talked about “the good old days” for hours at a time until his passing at NHC of Oak Ridge, TN.

The family would like to extend a thank you to all the staff at NHC and Caris Hospice that took care of Sib during his time there.

Per Sib’s request, there will be no public services. A private service will be scheduled at a later date.

