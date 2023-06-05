Sarah Reta Brown, Sunbright

Sarah Reta Brown age 88 of Sunbright, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Sarah loved singing in church and sharing the love of Christ thru her songs. Throughout her life, she would visit and sing at churches in the area touching many hearts along the way.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Norman Brown, father and mother Charles Preston and Martha Beaty of Banner Springs, TN., 13 sisters and 4 brothers.

Sarah is survived by her son Wade Brown and wife Carolyn. Son Dale Brown and wife Monica. Three grandchildren, Junita Champion (David) of Chatsworth GA, Tasha Watson (Michael) of Chatsworth GA, and Justin Brown (Amanda) of Hicksville, OH.

Two great-grandchildren, Mason Champion of Chatsworth, GA, and Nora Brown of Hicksville, OH.

Sarah also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and friends whom she loved dearly. Four nieces whom she would sing, travel and visit often were Flonnie Jones, Ruby Bearl Reynolds, Shirly Harville, and Rita Dixon.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 5, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Cromwell and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sarah Reta Brown.

