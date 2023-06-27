Ruth P. Webb, Harriman

Ms. Ruth P. Webb, age 80 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Signature HealthCARE in Rockwood. She was of Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James Webb.

Parents: Nickey & Cora Patterson.

Three sisters: Lillie Mae Bunch, Stella Moore, and Virgie Tedder.

Three brothers: Arthur Patterson, Ervin Patterson, and Elmer Patterson.

Survived by her son: Alan Webb.

Daughter & son-in-law: Peggy & Donnie Burgess

And several nieces and nephews:

Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the Frost Bottom Cemetery in Oliver Spring at 12:00 noon for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ruth P. Webb.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...