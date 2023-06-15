RR Xing on Sulphur Springs to be closed Monday, Tuesday

Anderson County Road Superintendent Gary Long wants residents to be aware of some upcoming work on a railroad crossing that may have some searching for an alternate route. Long says that Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing the rail crossing on Sulphur Springs Road on Monday and Tuesday, June 19th & 20th for construction work. Officials say that no thru traffic will be allowed and that the railroad will have “detour” signs posted in the area.
