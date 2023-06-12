Ron Winkle, Oak Ridge

Ron Winkle, age 64, of Oak Ridge, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Ron was born August 5, 1958, in Greeneville to the late Ronald & Nellie Winkle. He spent 25 years working as an electronics engineer for Phillips/IBM. Before retirement, Ron served at Ridgeview Behavioral Health. He also took great pride in his time serving as a volunteer fireman in Greene County.

Ron was a devoted family man who was strong in his faith in Jesus. He never met a stranger and was a die-hard Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan. Ron enjoyed camping and woodworking. In his youth, he competed in archery where he developed his wicked sense of humor and his obsession for exotic birds.

Ron was preceded in death by parents, Ronald & Nellie Winkle; and special friend, Bill Carter. Survivors include wife of 13 years, Lisa Winkle; daughters, Taylor Brooke Winkle, Chelsey Rohwer & husband, Dallas; grandchildren, Harlynn, Jacob, Riley, & Macie; sister, Shirley Rhoda & husband, Dave; and special friend, Gwen Woodard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.

The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Monday, June 12, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Darrell Cardin officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

