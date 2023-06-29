Roger Collier, Midtown

Roger Collier, 77 of Midtown, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2023, with his daughter and sister by his side. Daddy was born in 1946, the first of five children to Boyce and Inez Collier. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dad married his sweetheart Teresa Dale, and they built their lives together with love and raised their daughter Sonya.

Daddy loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, skiing, picking blackberries, and gardening. He enjoyed people and yard sales, flea markets, and playing pool. Daddy would say “don’t cry for me, just smile!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dale, brother Charles and niece Michelle.

He is survived by his daughter Sonya, grandchildren, Audrey and Logan, sister Diane, brothers Eddie and Lynn, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Greg Russell officiating. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the American Cancer Society at 871 N. Weisgarber Road Knoxville, TN 37909. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Collier Family.

