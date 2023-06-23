Rocky Top close to passage of new budget

The Rocky Top City Council will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget on Monday, June 26th at 9 am at City Hall. The hearing will be followed by a special called City Council meeting to approve the fiscal blueprint for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1st. As it stands, city employees would get pay raises while city property taxes will remain unchanged.

