Roberta June McCartt Kelly, Sunbright

Roberta June McCartt Kelly of Sunbright passed away on June 10, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1932.

She is preceded in death by her husband A.D. Kelly; daughter Jane Covell; parents Pleas and Annie Silcox McCartt; brothers James, Robert, M.D., L.A., Johnny, Sammy, and Glen McCartt; sisters Janie, Emma, Betty, Phyllis, and Sally.

Roberta leaves behind her daughter Betty and husband Jessie; grandchildren Adrian Covell and girlfriend Keala Nabors, Nicole and Pete Peade, Casey and Rebecca Manning; brothers P.J. McCartt; sisters Ella and Billy Smith, Sue and Robert Moore, and Gladys and Eva; great-granddaughters Autumn & Michael; great-grandson T.J.; great-great-grandson Johnathon and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pall-Bearers: Adrian Covell, Casey Manning, Michael Curl, T.J. Hall, Mikie Collons, and Curtis McCartt

Honorary Pall-Bearers: Nicole Peaden, Rebecca Manning, Johnathon Curl, and Autumn Curl.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Dail officiating.  Interment will follow in the Diden Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roberta June McCartt Kelly.

