Robert J. Collier, 84

Robert J. Collier, age 84 went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Robert was employed by K-25 for 28 years and Y-12 for Rust Engineering and Lockheed Martin as a supervisor, and at Medical Screening as office director before retiring. He also served in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division in Jackson, SC. Robert enjoyed spending winters in FL, fishing in the Gulf, hunting, antique cars, boating, and traveling.

Preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Viva Collier; sisters, Mildred Smith, Margaret (Snookie) May; son, DuWayne; and grandson Jonathon (Hobo).

Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy, daughters, Deborah Vance, Deloris (Richard) Lowery; grandsons, Jason Vance, Hunter Lowery, Houston Lowery, (fiancée, Savanna Howe); great-grandchildren, McKensie, Landen, Jayden, and Azelyah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 5 pm – 7 pm at First Baptist Church in Andersonville, with the funeral service immediately following. Pastor Steve Lakin officiating.

Family and friends will gather at Norris Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00 am. Pastor Steve Lakin will officiate as Mr. Collier is laid to rest.

