Robert Dwain Hamby, Rockwood

Robert Dwain Hamby, age 78 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 9, 1944, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He loved his family dearly and especially spending time with his grandson. His favorite hobby was fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents: Herbert Conway Hamby and Melda Ellen Barnes Hamby; brother: Benny Hamby. He is survived by:

Wife of 56 years: Martha Hamby

Children: Denise Parton (Brian)

Eric Hamby (Tammy)

Grandson: Lucas Hamby

Sister: Faye Abston

Brothers-in-law: Floyd Ferguson, Ben Ferguson

And several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for a graveside service with Bro. Dale Barger officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Dwain Hamby.

