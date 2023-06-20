Robert “Bobby” Nier (81) passed away peacefully in his home on June 11, 2023, due to his battle with prostate cancer.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Robert and Delight Nier, he attended high school in South Bend, Indiana, and studied Chemical Engineering at Purdue University. Upon his graduation in 1964, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. He enjoyed 25 years of active duty seeing the country and the world with his high school sweetheart Diane (married 1964 – 1981), and was blessed in those early Army years with their two bright blonde-haired daughters, Sherri and Tamara.

After retiring in 1988 from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, he settled in Clinton, TN with his second wife Cheryl. They enjoyed their retirement years there until she passed away due to her leukemia and heart condition.

Bobby was certainly strong-willed and stubborn at times, but also had a big heart – he will be missed. He was full of knowledge gained from his many travels and experiences in life and was always looking for teachable moments to “pass it on”.

He spent a lifetime building models of all sorts – planes, trains, and ships. Some of the most fond and funny memories his daughters have are of the hundreds of hours watching and helping him build radio-controlled planes, only to then wait with anticipation for “launch day” to see how long they might stay in the air. He loved cars and racing, spending much of his 6+ years while stationed in Germany camping across Europe to attend Formula 1 races. He loved dogs and always had faithful companions by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Delight Nier, his wife Cheryl, and his brother Dick.

He is survived by Diane and their two daughters (Sherri and Tamara), four grandchildren (Alex, Lindsay, Mackenzi, and Maysen), four great-grandchildren (Jamison, Adriana, Khloe, and Jocelyn), and two nephews (David and Michael).

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 23 from 5-6 PM at First United Methodist Church (where Bobby was a member), with a small service to follow in the chapel at 6 PM. Bobby and Cheryl’s ashes will then be committed together in the church’s Memorial Garden.

One of Bobby’s favorite feelings was the fast speed and wind in his hair while driving his original-owner convertible. We picture him speeding along roads of white clouds, free and painless, through the heavenly gates and into the arms of the Lord.

Until we can meet again, Dad, we love you.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the charity of your choice.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bobby Nier.

