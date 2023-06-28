Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks, Kingston

Mr. Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks, age 81, of Kingston, TN passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1942, to Jerry Elmer Brooks and Gladys Ruth Sexton Brooks in Virginia. He worked for Energy Solutions. He loved to fish and work crossword puzzles. He attended Southwest Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. He was a wonderful husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Gladys Brooks; brother: David Brooks; and stepson: Barry Moore. He is survived by:

Wife: Cheryl Brooks of Kingston, TN

Daughter: Sherri Brooks of Kingsport, TN

Son: Rob Brooks of Jonesboro, TN

Sisters: Joyce Slemp of Kingsport, TN

Brenda Devault of Kingsport, TN

Stepson: Greg Moore of Spain

Special Fishing Partner: Garrett Barger

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with a service to follow and Rev. John Wells and Rev. Rodney Burnett officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...