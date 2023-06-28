Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks, Kingston

Mr. Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks, age 81, of Kingston, TN passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1942, to Jerry Elmer Brooks and Gladys Ruth Sexton Brooks in Virginia. He worked for Energy Solutions. He loved to fish and work crossword puzzles. He attended Southwest Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. He was a wonderful husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Gladys Brooks; brother: David Brooks; and stepson: Barry Moore. He is survived by:

Wife: Cheryl Brooks                                                                       of Kingston, TN

Daughter: Sherri Brooks                                                               of Kingsport, TN

Son: Rob Brooks                                                                             of Jonesboro, TN

Sisters: Joyce Slemp                                                                      of Kingsport, TN

               Brenda Devault                                                                of Kingsport, TN

Stepson: Greg Moore                                                                     of Spain

Special Fishing Partner: Garrett Barger

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with a service to follow and Rev. John Wells and Rev. Rodney Burnett officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bob” Curtis Brooks.

