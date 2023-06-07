Richard Gianfrancesco, Clinton

Richard Gianfrancesco, aged 73 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Washington, Pennsylvania on April 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Pasqualia and Fannie Maselli Gianfrancesco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Pasqualia Gianfrancesco II, Joseph Gianfrancesco, and Vincent Gianfrancesco. Richard was a retired carpenter and of the Catholic faith.

Richard is survived by his wife, Leaann Miller Gianfrancesco; daughter, Serena Ruth Gianfrancesco of Clinton, Tennessee; son, Richard Gianfrancesco II of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers, Tom Gianfrancesco and wife Sharon of Chino Valley, Arizona, Peter Gianfrancesco and wife Debra of Boscobel, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Haley Gianfrancesco and Emma Radford and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Richard Gianfrancesco.

