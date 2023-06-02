Reintroducing Roane County: A Projection of Hope, Individualism, Unity, and Hospitality

Roane County, Tenn. – Roane County, a picturesque region nestled in the heart of East Tennessee, is proud to unveil its brand-new identity embodying hope, individualism, unity, and hospitality. This transformative initiative aims to celebrate the county’s rich heritage, diverse community, and limitless potential for growth and prosperity. The new brand is just one of many steps the county is taking to position itself as an attractive destination for businesses and families considering relocation.

County Executive Wade Creswell expressed his excitement for this initiative, stating, “Roane County has always been a place where hope drives us forward and individualism is celebrated. The prospect of a united community and a standard of exceptional hospitality are ideals that this brand is designed to promote. The new brand encapsulates these values and communicates our unwavering commitment to residents and visitors.”

The brand concept represents the diversity of Roane County’s natural landscapes. It embodies the vibrant spirit of the county’s people, whose unique stories and passions contribute to the tapestry that interconnects our community.

“Improving the county government’s level of communication in all forms has been a priority of our administration from day one. That includes the construction of a new, user-friendly, and simple website that gives the public the information it needs the most. To do that, we needed to create a brand that is usable across all mediums and still clearly communicates our values,” said Creswell. “I’m hopeful that our new brand will be accepted and widely used to share pride for all who call Roane County home.”

