Randy Isabell, 55

Randy Isabell, age 55, passed away on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Randy was born on June 7th, 1967 to the late Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and playing his guitar. He is preceded in death by: Parents: Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell, Step Daughter: Dana Miles, and brother-in-law: Larry Bray.

Randy is survived by:

Wife Tina Ward of Rocky Top

Step Daughter Tiffany & Robert Pyles and their children Brooke and Cheyenne

Step Son Thomas Miles & Britney Smith

Brother Dewayne Phillips & wife Linda

Sisters Darlene Randolph Crain

Missy Thorton

Niece Misty Phillips

Great Niece Lily Griffin

Mother in Law Shirley Greene

Brothers & Sisters in Law Kelly Goodman and children Wesley and Noah (Deceased)

Teresa Bray and children Matthew Bray and Crystal Bray

Lee Miller & wife Lisa and children Ryan and Sebastion

Special Friend Rodney (Rod) Braden and Janie

Also many family and friends dear to Randy

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Lowe Cemetery following the funeral service on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...