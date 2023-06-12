Randy Isabell, 55

Randy Isabell, age 55, passed away on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Randy was born on June 7th, 1967 to the late Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and playing his guitar. He is preceded in death by: Parents: Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell, Step Daughter: Dana Miles, and brother-in-law: Larry Bray.
Randy is survived by:
Wife Tina Ward of Rocky Top
Step Daughter Tiffany & Robert Pyles and their children Brooke and Cheyenne
Step Son Thomas Miles & Britney Smith
Brother Dewayne Phillips & wife Linda
Sisters Darlene Randolph Crain
Missy Thorton
Niece Misty Phillips
Great Niece Lily Griffin
Mother in Law Shirley Greene
Brothers & Sisters in Law Kelly Goodman and children Wesley and Noah (Deceased)
Teresa Bray and children Matthew Bray and Crystal Bray
Lee Miller & wife Lisa and children Ryan and Sebastion
Special Friend Rodney (Rod) Braden and Janie
Also many family and friends dear to Randy
Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Lowe Cemetery following the funeral service on Tuesday, June 13, 2023