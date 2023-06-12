Randy Isabell, 55

Randy Isabell, age 55, passed away on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Randy was born on June 7th, 1967 to the late Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and playing his guitar. He is preceded in death by: Parents: Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell, Step Daughter: Dana Miles, and brother-in-law: Larry Bray.

Randy is survived by:

Wife                                         Tina Ward of Rocky Top                   

Step Daughter                         Tiffany & Robert Pyles and their children Brooke and Cheyenne

Step Son                                  Thomas Miles & Britney Smith

Brother                                     Dewayne Phillips & wife Linda

Sisters                                      Darlene Randolph Crain

                                                 Missy Thorton

Niece                                        Misty Phillips

Great Niece                               Lily Griffin 

Mother in Law                           Shirley Greene 

Brothers & Sisters in Law         Kelly Goodman and children Wesley and Noah (Deceased)

                                                 Teresa Bray and children Matthew Bray and Crystal Bray

                                                  Lee Miller & wife Lisa and children Ryan and Sebastion

Special Friend                          Rodney (Rod) Braden and Janie

Also many family and friends dear to Randy

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Lowe Cemetery following the funeral service on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 

