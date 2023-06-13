Patricia Irene Kring Thompson Brown, Mossy Grove

Patricia Irene Kring Thompson Brown born April 10, 1948, went to her forever home on June 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Lester Kring; her mother, Nella Williams Kring, her brother Michael Kring, a stillborn daughter named Heather and her best friend Carrie.

She is survived by her husband, David Ray Brown (Wartburg) her brother Lester Charles Kring (Hixson, Tn.) her sister Barbara Brinkley (Elijay, Georgia); her children: Susan Stout (Zambia), Rebecca Webb (Wartburg), Nancy Hamby (Wartburg), Benjamin Thompson (Georgia), Jason Thompson (Tennessee), Sarah Thompson (Wartburg) and many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special people in her life that she would want mentioned are a whole host of Browns that welcomed her as their own and truly became her people, her dear friend Linda, Brittany Miles an adopted daughter in her heart (Sarah’s caregiver), and Tiffney who helped take care of Sarah Grace during mom’s illness.

She was known for her kindness, generosity to all those around her, and her strong work ethic. Her loving heart is represented in her children.

She worked for years at Life Care Nursing home in Wartburg and drove the special needs bus for Morgan County Schools.

She will be missed by all who knew her and enjoyed by all those who are welcoming her home in Heaven.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Coal Hill Cemetery in Coalfield.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia Irene Kring Thompson Brown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...