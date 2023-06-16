Oliver Springs Council Met in Regular Session

The Oliver Springs Town council met in regular session last night. The only items on the agenda were to continue their budgets in the general fund and water for another month or two in a continuing resolution as they prepare for the next fiscal year’s budget. Per comments at last night’s meeting between the mayor and council, there could be increases in the tax rate and Water and Sewer rates for Oliver Springs residents in the upcoming budget which they hope to pass by August 31st. There is another budget work session scheduled for the end of this month on June 29th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, and of course the public is always welcome to attend. You can watch last night’s meeting here on TV-12 in the morning on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and hear all the comments made in the meeting concerning the budget and other issues.

You can also watch the meeting online by clicking here.

