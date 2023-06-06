Odella Ayotte Bushey, Kingston

Odella Ayotte Bushey, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1935, in Island Falls, Maine. She was a member of Park West Church in Knoxville. She enjoyed church, shopping, and making phone calls to friends. Odella loved her grandchildren, especially the little ones. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel (Danny) Hibbard Bushey; and her parents, Antonio & Lannie Ayotte.

Survivors

Children Joe Bushey of Kingston

Daniel Bushey of Colorado Springs, CO

Michael Bushey & wife, Donna of Portland

Lisa Rutkowski & husband, Stephen of Kingston

Grandchildren Raymond, Daniel, Dakota, Ellie, Michael, Eric Paul Bushey, Babette Dewey, Katelynn, Karlie & Hailey Rose Rutkowski

Great-grandchildren Shiloh, Michael Bushey, Tatiana & Nicholas Dewey, Kamrin,

Julia, Eric, and Lincoln Bushey

Sister Theresa Cappella & husband, Ralph of Plymouth, CT

Step-grandchildren Krystle, Kevin & Amy Burgio

Special Fur Baby Sophia

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023, at New Life Church in Harriman with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev.Ottis Ball officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

