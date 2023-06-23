Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks to hold indoor yard sale July 15

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 23, 2023) – Have you always dreamed of cleaning out your attic, your garage or your kids’ closets and making a few dollars in the process but you just don’t have an ideal location? Well, here is your chance!

For one day only, Saturday, July 15, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale.

It will take place in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available.

For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, stop by the Civic Center front desk, visit orrecparks.recdesk.com or call (865) 425-3450.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...