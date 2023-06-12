Oak Ridge City Council Meeting

Tonight’s regular City Council Meeting will begin at 7pm and will air on Channel and streamed on all our normal streaming outlets.

I. INVOCATION

a. Joseph Westfall – Associate Pastor, Oak Valley Baptist Church

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

a. Amelia Hetrick – 6th Grade Student, Robertsville Middle School

III. ROLL CALL

IV. PROCLAMATIONS AND PUBLIC RECOGNITIONS

a. Recognition of Oak Ridge Housing Authority Commissioner and Former Oak Ridge Mayor

Tom Beehan as Commissioner of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Housing and

Redevelopment Authorities – Maria Catron, Executive Director, Oak Ridge Housing

Authority

V. SPECIAL REPORTS

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

a. May 8, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

May 8, 2023 Minutes.docx

b. May 30, 2023 City Council Special Meeting Minutes

May 30, 2023 Special Meeting Minutes.docx

c. Approval of Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission Bylaws and Rules and Procedures

Planning Commission Bylaws_Draft_Track Changes.pdf

Planning Commission Rules and Procedures_Draft_Track Changes.pdf

Resolution – Planning Commission Bylaws and Rules and Procedures.docx

d. GovHR USA LLC – Amendment to Professional Services Agreement to Increase

Compensation

GovHR USA Inc – City Manager Search Firm – FY2023-299 – with attachment.PDF

Resolution – GovHR USA LLC – Amendment.docx

e. Authorization for City Attorney and Interim City Manager to Negotiate Contracts with the

Chamber, CVB, Ray Evans, and Windrow Phillips Group for Fiscal Year 2024 Upon Budget

OAK RIDGE CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING

Municipal Building Courtroom

June 12, 2023 – 7:00 PM

AGENDA

1

Approval

Resolution – Negotiate Budgeted Annual Contracts for FY2024.docx

f. Confirmation of Appointment to Oak Ridge Utility District Board

ORUD Item – Attachment – Jim Charles.pdf

Resolution – ORUD – Jim Charles Nomination to Board.pdf

g. Best Provider for Fuel

Resolution – Fuel.docx

h. Authorization to Delegate Signatory Authority for Tennessee Department of Environment

and Conservation Forms to Jack Suggs

TDEC Pretreatment Delegation Letter.pdf

Resolution – Signature Authority TDEC Forms.docx

i. Membership and Dues for the East Tennessee Economic Development Agency (ETEDA)

Resolution – ETEDA Membership and Dues.docx

j. FY2024 Chlorine Purchase for the Outdoor Pool

RFQ 180666 Abstract Pulsar Briquettes.pdf

Resolution – FY2024 Chlorine Purchase for Outdoor Pool.docx

k. Tax Equivalents from Electric and Waterworks Funds

Resolution – Tax Equivalents.docx

l. Payment of Motorola Solutions Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)/Records Management

System (RMS) Suite annual maintenance.

8230406138.pdf

Resolution – Motorola Software Maintenance.docx

m. Amendment for TDOT contract 160097

Multimodal current & amended budgets (6-23).pdf

Multimodal consultant fee schedule.pdf

TDOT-CMAQ Letter May, 9, 2023.pdf

Resolution – TDOT Multimodal Grant Amendment 5.docx

n. Negotiation With Anderson County School Board

Resolution – Negotiation with Anderson County School Board for Life Development

Center.docx

VII. PUBLIC HEARINGS AND FIRST READING OF ORDINANCES

a. City Code Amendment – Food Trucks

Ordinance – Food Trucks.docx

VIII. FINAL ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES

a. Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment: Food Truck Parks

Food Truck Parks Text Amendment.docx

Food Truck Park Zoning Districts Exhibit.pdf

Ordinance_-Creation_of_Food_Truck_Park .docx b. Fiscal Year 2023 School Requested Budget Appropriation Amendment FY23 ORS Budget Amendment.pdf Appropriations_Ordinance-_FY2023_School_Amendment.docx

2

c. Ordinance Amendment to Water and Sewer Rates

Water_Rate_Ordinance_October_1_2023 (1).docx

Ordinance – Wastewater Sewer Rates Effective October 2024.docx

d. Final Adoption of the Appropriation Ordinance for FY2024

1 SCH-GF Main Summary – 2nd Reading FY24.pdf

Grants Budget Summary-2nd Reading Budget FY24.pdf

Ordinance – Appropriations FY2024.docx

IX. RESOLUTIONS

a. Scarboro Community Center Roof Replacement

FY2023-263 Abstract Oak Ridge Scarboro Center Roof.pdf

Resolution – FY2023-263 Scarboro Community Center roof replacement.docx

b. Delegation of Authority to the Industrial Development Board to Negotiate and Accept

Payments-in-Lieu-of-Taxes for Extended Stay Hotel Project

Resolution – IDB Delegation (Hotel – Rama).docx

c. Re-Purchase of Portion of Armory Property from Girls Inc.

Resolution 12-115-07.pdf

Quit Claim Deed – January 25 2008.pdf

Letter from Girls Inc – April 28 2023.pdf

Resolution – Re Purchase of Girls Inc Armory.docx

d. Community Development Block Grant: Consolidated Plan for Program Year 2023-2025 and

Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2023.

Resolution – CDBG Consolidated Plan PY23-25 and Annual Action Plan for PY23.docx

2023 CDBG Con and Action Plan – Council Proposal Draftv3.pdf

e. Purchase of Electric and Water Meters for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project

RESOLUTION NUMBER 4-37-2021.pdf

AMI_MEMO_April_12_2021.pdf

Oak Ridge TN_Sensus Master Products and Services Agreement_12_03_2021.docx.pdf

Resolution – Purchase of Electric and Water Meters for Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Project.docx

f. Authorization to Apply for and Receive a Federal Highway Administration Safe Streets and

Roads for All Grant

Resolution – FHA Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant.docx

g. Purchase of Three-Phase Pad Mounted Transformers

RFQ 180667 Abstract Three Phase Pad Mount Transformers.pdf

Resolution – Purchase of Three-Phase Pad Mounted Transformers.docx

h. Changes to Compensation Plan for FY24

Compensation Committee Changes Summarized.pdf

Resolution – Compensation Plan – Effective July 9 2023.docx

Compensation Plan Effective 7.9.2023.pdf

i. Award of Construction Contract for the Oak Ridge Conference Center

FY2023-112 Abstract COR TN Conference Center_001.pdf

Resolution 3-23-2022 – Amending Design Contract with Clark Nexsen.pdf

Award Recommendation Letter _ Oak Ridge Conferece Center_Final.pdf

Resolution – Conference Center Construction Contract.docx

3

j. Assignment of General Fund’s Fund Balance

Resolution – Assignment of General Fund Balance – NNSA ORFD.docx

X. APPEARANCE OF CITIZENS

ALL CITIZENS ARE GIVEN 3 MINUTES

XI. ELECTIONS/APPOINTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SCHEDULING

XII. COUNCIL REQUESTS FOR NEW BUSINESS ITEMS OR FUTURE BRIEFINGS

XIII. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

a. City Manager Report Items

Rec_Parks Memo 23-05 TDEC Blankenship Audit Report.pdf

Exit Conference Memo.pdf

Results Letter.pdf

City of Oak Ridge Desk Review No Finding Report FY2023.pdf

XIV. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

XV. ADJOURNMENT

