Tonight’s regular City Council Meeting will begin at 7pm and will air on Channel and streamed on all our normal streaming outlets.
You Can also watch it in HD on bbbtv12.com or
here on BoxCast.tv: https://boxcast.tv/view/oak-ridge-city-council-meeting-ejvnlvjlqgpxvfpd5oml
I. INVOCATION
a. Joseph Westfall – Associate Pastor, Oak Valley Baptist Church
II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
a. Amelia Hetrick – 6th Grade Student, Robertsville Middle School
III. ROLL CALL
IV. PROCLAMATIONS AND PUBLIC RECOGNITIONS
a. Recognition of Oak Ridge Housing Authority Commissioner and Former Oak Ridge Mayor
Tom Beehan as Commissioner of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Housing and
Redevelopment Authorities – Maria Catron, Executive Director, Oak Ridge Housing
Authority
V. SPECIAL REPORTS
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
a. May 8, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes
May 8, 2023 Minutes.docx
b. May 30, 2023 City Council Special Meeting Minutes
May 30, 2023 Special Meeting Minutes.docx
c. Approval of Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission Bylaws and Rules and Procedures
Planning Commission Bylaws_Draft_Track Changes.pdf
Planning Commission Rules and Procedures_Draft_Track Changes.pdf
Resolution – Planning Commission Bylaws and Rules and Procedures.docx
d. GovHR USA LLC – Amendment to Professional Services Agreement to Increase
Compensation
GovHR USA Inc – City Manager Search Firm – FY2023-299 – with attachment.PDF
Resolution – GovHR USA LLC – Amendment.docx
e. Authorization for City Attorney and Interim City Manager to Negotiate Contracts with the
Chamber, CVB, Ray Evans, and Windrow Phillips Group for Fiscal Year 2024 Upon Budget
Resolution – Negotiate Budgeted Annual Contracts for FY2024.docx
f. Confirmation of Appointment to Oak Ridge Utility District Board
ORUD Item – Attachment – Jim Charles.pdf
Resolution – ORUD – Jim Charles Nomination to Board.pdf
g. Best Provider for Fuel
Resolution – Fuel.docx
h. Authorization to Delegate Signatory Authority for Tennessee Department of Environment
and Conservation Forms to Jack Suggs
TDEC Pretreatment Delegation Letter.pdf
Resolution – Signature Authority TDEC Forms.docx
i. Membership and Dues for the East Tennessee Economic Development Agency (ETEDA)
Resolution – ETEDA Membership and Dues.docx
j. FY2024 Chlorine Purchase for the Outdoor Pool
RFQ 180666 Abstract Pulsar Briquettes.pdf
Resolution – FY2024 Chlorine Purchase for Outdoor Pool.docx
k. Tax Equivalents from Electric and Waterworks Funds
Resolution – Tax Equivalents.docx
l. Payment of Motorola Solutions Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)/Records Management
System (RMS) Suite annual maintenance.
8230406138.pdf
Resolution – Motorola Software Maintenance.docx
m. Amendment for TDOT contract 160097
Multimodal current & amended budgets (6-23).pdf
Multimodal consultant fee schedule.pdf
TDOT-CMAQ Letter May, 9, 2023.pdf
Resolution – TDOT Multimodal Grant Amendment 5.docx
n. Negotiation With Anderson County School Board
Resolution – Negotiation with Anderson County School Board for Life Development
Center.docx
VII. PUBLIC HEARINGS AND FIRST READING OF ORDINANCES
a. City Code Amendment – Food Trucks
Ordinance – Food Trucks.docx
VIII. FINAL ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES
a. Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment: Food Truck Parks
Food Truck Parks Text Amendment.docx
Food Truck Park Zoning Districts Exhibit.pdf
Ordinance_-Creation_of_Food_Truck_Park .docx b. Fiscal Year 2023 School Requested Budget Appropriation Amendment FY23 ORS Budget Amendment.pdf Appropriations_Ordinance-_FY2023_School_Amendment.docx
c. Ordinance Amendment to Water and Sewer Rates
Water_Rate_Ordinance_October_1_2023 (1).docx
Ordinance – Wastewater Sewer Rates Effective October 2024.docx
d. Final Adoption of the Appropriation Ordinance for FY2024
1 SCH-GF Main Summary – 2nd Reading FY24.pdf
Grants Budget Summary-2nd Reading Budget FY24.pdf
Ordinance – Appropriations FY2024.docx
IX. RESOLUTIONS
a. Scarboro Community Center Roof Replacement
FY2023-263 Abstract Oak Ridge Scarboro Center Roof.pdf
Resolution – FY2023-263 Scarboro Community Center roof replacement.docx
b. Delegation of Authority to the Industrial Development Board to Negotiate and Accept
Payments-in-Lieu-of-Taxes for Extended Stay Hotel Project
Resolution – IDB Delegation (Hotel – Rama).docx
c. Re-Purchase of Portion of Armory Property from Girls Inc.
Resolution 12-115-07.pdf
Quit Claim Deed – January 25 2008.pdf
Letter from Girls Inc – April 28 2023.pdf
Resolution – Re Purchase of Girls Inc Armory.docx
d. Community Development Block Grant: Consolidated Plan for Program Year 2023-2025 and
Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2023.
Resolution – CDBG Consolidated Plan PY23-25 and Annual Action Plan for PY23.docx
2023 CDBG Con and Action Plan – Council Proposal Draftv3.pdf
e. Purchase of Electric and Water Meters for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project
RESOLUTION NUMBER 4-37-2021.pdf
AMI_MEMO_April_12_2021.pdf
Oak Ridge TN_Sensus Master Products and Services Agreement_12_03_2021.docx.pdf
Resolution – Purchase of Electric and Water Meters for Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Project.docx
f. Authorization to Apply for and Receive a Federal Highway Administration Safe Streets and
Roads for All Grant
Resolution – FHA Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant.docx
g. Purchase of Three-Phase Pad Mounted Transformers
RFQ 180667 Abstract Three Phase Pad Mount Transformers.pdf
Resolution – Purchase of Three-Phase Pad Mounted Transformers.docx
h. Changes to Compensation Plan for FY24
Compensation Committee Changes Summarized.pdf
Resolution – Compensation Plan – Effective July 9 2023.docx
Compensation Plan Effective 7.9.2023.pdf
i. Award of Construction Contract for the Oak Ridge Conference Center
FY2023-112 Abstract COR TN Conference Center_001.pdf
Resolution 3-23-2022 – Amending Design Contract with Clark Nexsen.pdf
Award Recommendation Letter _ Oak Ridge Conferece Center_Final.pdf
Resolution – Conference Center Construction Contract.docx
j. Assignment of General Fund’s Fund Balance
Resolution – Assignment of General Fund Balance – NNSA ORFD.docx
X. APPEARANCE OF CITIZENS
ALL CITIZENS ARE GIVEN 3 MINUTES
XI. ELECTIONS/APPOINTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SCHEDULING
XII. COUNCIL REQUESTS FOR NEW BUSINESS ITEMS OR FUTURE BRIEFINGS
XIII. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
a. City Manager Report Items
Rec_Parks Memo 23-05 TDEC Blankenship Audit Report.pdf
Exit Conference Memo.pdf
Results Letter.pdf
City of Oak Ridge Desk Review No Finding Report FY2023.pdf
XIV. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT
XV. ADJOURNMENT