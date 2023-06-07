Numerous fire agencies sent to mobile home fire on Dry Hill Road Tuesday evening

Stock Photo. Envato Elements

All volunteer fire department agencies responded with Personnel to a mobile home fire on Dry Hill Road on Rockwood Mountain last night. The call to respond to the fire at 2095 Dry Hill Road came in just after 8:00 p.m. West Roane County Fire Department Chief Chad Goodman requested Cumberland County units from Westel respond to the scene as well. When the first unit arrived, they noticed the structure up a hill about a thousand feet from the road so water access from Dry Hill pumping up to the structure was difficult, but Chief Goodman told us agencies were able to manage getting water on the structure and get it under control in an hour or so. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation as to what may have caused the mobile home to be almost destroyed by the flames. Agencies assisting West Roane County where Midtown, Blair, East, South Volunteer fire departments along with Cumberland County and Roane County Emergency Management. Chief Goodman wants to thank those who helped and assisted with the fire which lasted about 3 hours from the first call to the last unit leaving.

