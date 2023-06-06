Nathan Tyler Johnson, Coalfield

Nathan Tyler Johnson was born on March 12, 1996, in Lebanon, Tn. He moved to Morgan County at the age of 2 and graduated from Coalfield High School in 2014. He passed away on June 5, 2023. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved taking his boys fishing and loved making funny Snapchat pictures with his daughter. His little ones were his absolute pride and joy.

He is survived by his sons Leelynn Tyler Johnson, Kaleb Trace Johnson and their mother Jahalya Armes; daughter Emery Rose Johnson and her mother Haley Cox; mother Michelle (Chris) Schaar; father Edward (Misty) Johnson, Jr.; brothers Daniel Orie Johnson, Daniel Austin Schaar and Conner Houston Johnson; grandparents Dwight and Pama Fuqua and Edward and Edna Johnson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nathan Tyler Johnson.

