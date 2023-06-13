Mr. Marvin Turpin, 91, Harriman

Mr. Marvin Turpin, age 91, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Signature HealthCare of Rockwood.  Marvin was a lifelong mechanic and a friend to his customers. He was proud to be the first of three generations of mechanics in the Turpin family.

He is also preceded in death by his wife: Wilma Jean Turpin.

Parents: Alex & Bertha Turpin.

Stepmother: Otie Turpin.

Brothers: Robert Turpin and Buddy Turpin.

Sisters: Lee Turpin and Edna Jones.

He is survived by four sons & daughters-in-law: Johnnie & Diane Turpin, Paul & Diane Bane Turpin, Ronnie & Karen Turpin, and Donnie & Rhonda Turpin.

Four grandchildren: Jonathan, Jason, Jamie, Chris, and Jessica.

Great grandchildren: Lindsey, JJ, Avery, Emerson, Paisley, Liam, and Sawyer.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family and friends will meet Thursday June 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Marvin Turpin

