Moniciea “Ann” Price, 72

Moniciea “Ann” Price, age 72, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 27, 2023. Ann was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. She continued her career as a security guard serving national security interests at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. After Ann retired from Y-12, she continued to spend her time in the Oak Ridge area staying close to family. She enjoyed holidays with family and friends and helping others when she could. She was a great sister and an involved aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann loved nature. She valued and collected paintings of nature. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, fishing, and boating. One of her favorite places was the Smoky Mountains National Park near Cade’s Cove. Ann was known for her endurance and strength. Even after being diagnosed with health conditions, she persevered for many years, continuing to fish, spending time outdoors, and enjoying life.

Ann was preceded in death by parents, Carl Lee Price and Verna Mary Jenkins Price; brother, Sgt. William Joseph “Billy Joe” Price; sister, Jacqueline Lee Gutman; and brother-in-law, Stanley J. Finch. Survivors include sisters, Marcia Gail Finch and Mamie Jill Brown and husband, James Arthur Brown Jr. and son Mason; brother-in-law, Michael Gutman; niece, Ashlee Dawn Price; and other friends and loved ones.

Ann spent the last two years supported by her brother-in-law Mike and niece Ashlee, who cared for her until her condition deteriorated.

As per Ann’s wishes, no public services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

