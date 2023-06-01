Mildred B. Aydelotte, 94, Harriman

Mildred B. Aydelotte age 94 of Harriman, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center. Mildred was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth Aydelotte.

Survivors include:

Daughter Carole Steelman,

Grandchildren Keith Steelman and wife LeAnne,

Kelly Steelman and husband Breck Harris,

Stepgrandchildren Chad Steelman and wife Lauren,

Tiffany Kizer and husband Dustin,

Great-grandchildren Bartleby, Sebastian, Peregrine, Leonardo, Aurelia, Zach, Katy, Alexander, Sophya, Evelyn, Dylan Grey, and Hutton

Special nephews Mike Brown, Mark Brown, Larry Saffles, and Richard Saffles.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Williams officiating. Burial at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Aydelotte Family.

