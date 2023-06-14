Michael Allen “Mike” Estep Sr, 76

Michael Allen “Mike” Estep, Sr., age 76, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Mike retired from Y-12, where he worked as a Design Engineer. As an avid fisherman and a member of the B.A.S.S Club, he enjoyed participating in many tournaments, making fishing lures, and spending time on the lake. Mike was a devoted husband, father, and friend.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Estep; and mother, Virginia Fultz Holt. Surviving family members include wife, Linda Estep of Oak Ridge; daughters, Michelle Estep of Kingston and Cindy Clure of Knoxville; son, Allen Estep & wife, Sandra, of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan, Rebecca, Emorie, Aaron, Rachel, Turner, and Ben; brothers, John Estep (Jenny) and Bill Holt; sister, Jane Holt Damiano (Brian); and numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter at

The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...