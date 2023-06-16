Mazelle Jones King, Rockwood

Mrs. Mazelle Jones King, age 77, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home. She was born June 16, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mazelle was a very loving and giving person to everyone and was “Mom” to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Jones and Delta May Hall Jones; son, Douglas William King; daughter, Marnet King; brothers, Burnell Jones, Mansel Jones, and Edward Jones; and sisters, Beatrice Smith, Bertha Barnes, and Estella Altum.

Survivors include:

Husband of 48 years: Bill King of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Luciana King of Rockwood, TN

Samantha Rector (Landon) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Kevin Miller, Wayne Ogden, Kayla Renfrow, Lucas Rector, Harlie Rector, and Lilia Altum

Great Grandchildren: Aria Miller, Charlee Miller, William Ogden, Maddie Reed, Riley Reed, and Autumn Clark

Niece: Angie Ray McCartt (Greg) of Harriman, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.



The family will receive friends Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bobby Barnes officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. (1:00 p.m. C.D.T.) in the Springs Chapel Cemetery in the Banner Springs Community of Jamestown in Fentress County, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mazelle Jones King.

