Matthew Clayton Thornton, 39

Matthew Clayton Thornton born July 31, 1983, in Rockwood, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee. He loved playing Ice Hockey and Football in his youth. He attended Farragut High School. He lived life with passion and made friends with everyone he met. He was a kind soul that wanted everyone to be happy. He made you feel special when you were with him. He spoke life into others, not realizing his impact. He was a skilled musician that built and restored acoustic guitars as a hobby.

He is preceded in death by his father Timothy Thornton, grandmother Pernie Maner, grandfathers Carl Clayton Thornton, Sam Lindsay, and Sammy Maner.

He is survived by his daughter Amelia Rose and son Jaxon Gunner (Nashville, TN), grandmother Betty Thornton (Coalfield, TN), mother and stepfather Debie and David Rausch (Nashville, TN), stepmother Brenda Thornton (Coalfield, TN), brother Timothy Evan Thornton and Kim (Oliver Springs, TN), stepsister Cassandra Rausch (Phoenix, AZ), stepbrother Seth Rausch and Summer (Louisville, KY), nieces Isabella, Calli and Lilli, nephews Jake and Joshua, several uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. The family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayerful support from so many friends, including those who were blessed to know Matt.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Robbie Leach officiating. Interment will follow at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Matthew Clayton Thornton.

