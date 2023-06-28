Mary Ann Poole Lowery, Lenoir City

Mrs. Mary Ann Poole Lowery, age 82, of Lenoir City, TN passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born November 8, 1940, to Troy Poole and Charlene Suddath Poole in Harriman, TN. She was a caretaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She adored her animals like they were family. She enjoyed singing and attend Emory Gap Missionary Baptist Church when she was able to. She is proceeded in death by her parents: Troy Poole and Charlene Suddath Poole; brothers: Buddy Poole and Ronnie Poole; sister: Virginia Fritts; and daughter: Stacie Jones. She is survived by:

Daughter: Denise Strunk (Roger) of Lenoir City, TN

Grandson: Reece Lauer of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Larry Poole (Lauren) of Kingston, TN

Gary Poole (Donna) of Lenoir City, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a service to follow at Evans Mortuary chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Ann Poole Lowery.

