Martha E. Hamby, 82

Martha E. Hamby, age 82, passed away on June 28, 2023. She was born on August 2, 1940, to Albert & Etta Hamby. She was born and raised in Wartburg but moved to Lafayette, GA., where she raised her children where she lived for 50 years.

Martha enjoyed sewing, working with her flowers, chickens, and taking care of all her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert & Etta Hamby; brothers Ronnie Hamby, Roy Hamby; sister Mary Katherine; granddaughter Ashley Hamby and a special person to her, Arlie Hamby.

Martha leaves behind her children Brian (Melinda) Hamby and Pam (Grant) Jackson; grandchildren Courtney (Aaron) Brown, Tiff (Kevin) Brown, Britt (Marcus) Houge, Brandon (Caylee) Hamby, and Jebidiah Sain; 10 great-grandchildren Branson Hamby, Dixie Brown, Liberty Brown, Kolten Brown, Holsten Brown, Braylee Hamby, Kenlee Hamby, Braizlee Hamby, Canton Houge and Addie Houge; sisters Glena Mae Nelson, Louise Wilkes, Rita (Chop) Leaf, Joyce Ann Roach; brother Donnie Hamby and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 30, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Martha E. Hamby.

