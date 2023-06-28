Mark Timothy Hutson, Clinton

Mark Timothy Hutson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home following a period of declining health. He was a Retired Truck Driver for Advance Auto Parts and was of the Baptist faith.

Born in Newport News, Virginia on November 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Mark and Sadie Hutson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hutson, and daughter Valerie Hutson Nickell.

Mark is survived by his grandchildren, April Dillon, Kevin Nickell, and Michael Phillips. Great grandchildren Brianna Dillon, Scott Dillon, Daemon Nickell, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee following the funeral service, Rev. Derick Coapman officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Mark Timothy Hutson.

Like this: Like Loading...