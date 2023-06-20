Marjorie E. Langley, 98, Oakdale

Marjorie E. Langley, age 98, of Oakdale, passed away June 19, 2023, at the Jamestowne Assistant Living in Kingston. Marjorie was a retired Math and Science teacher at Oakdale High School for 24 years and worked at Clinton Engineer Works at K-25 for 6 years. She was a lifetime member of the Oakdale United Methodist Church. Marjorie was a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents James E. & Amanda Arnhart Patching; husband Welda Ernest Langley, Jr.; siblings James Patching, Jr., George Patching, and Elizabeth Patching; daughter-in-law Karen Langley.

Marjorie leaves behind her children Welda Langley III., of New Orleans, Russell (Paula) Langley, of Kingston and Robert (Kelly) Langley, of Rockwood; sister Helen (Dave) Stevenson; grandchildren Adam (Jessica) Langley, Brandon Langley, David (Jennifer) Langley and Kathryn (Shelton) Hunt; great-grandchildren Jared (Lonnie) Langley, Hannah Langley, Addison Langley, Emily Langley, Branson Langley, Walker Hunt, and Hudson Langley; and great-great-grandchild on the way, Mason Langley.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg with Pastor Jennifer Spieth officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Oakdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Oakdale, TN 37829.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marjorie E. Langley.

