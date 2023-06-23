Maintenance Work Scheduled for the Jackson Square Tennis Courts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 23, 2023) – The Jackson Square Tennis Courts, located on Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge, will be closed for court surface maintenance next week.

The work, which includes re-painting tennis court lines and adding pickle ball lines, is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 26, weather permitting Thank you for your patience and understanding while this important work is being conducted.

For more information about the Jackson Square Tennis Courts closure, please contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or email srodgers@oakridgetn.gov.

