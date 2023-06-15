Loretta Jane Miller Ferguson, 89

Loretta Jane Miller Ferguson, age 89, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was a 60+ year member of Robertsville Baptist Church, where she chaired many committees including Tabitha’s Table. She was also a member of the Oak Ridge Rotary Club and served as an advocate for children with disabilities. Loretta retired from Methodist Medical Center after 33 years, where she worked as a secretary in the laboratory and as an assistant in the volunteer department.

Loretta was preceded in death by husband, Dewey D. Ferguson; son, Michael D. Ferguson, and brother, Don Reed. Survivors include daughter, Mary Ferguson; sons, Steven Ferguson & wife, Jeanette; and grandchildren, Megan Bryant & husband Brandon, and Ian Ferguson & wife, Carrie; sister, Helen Vincent; brothers, Gary and Dave Reed; several nieces & nephews; and many other friends, relatives & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the 5th-floor staff of Parkwest Medical Center and special friend, Sherry Scott, for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Michael Prince officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfrodmortuary.com.

