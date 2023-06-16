Lisa Lemons, Harriman

Ms. Lisa Lemons, age 60, of Harriman, passed away June 14, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She enjoyed doing crafts, yard sales, going to thrift stores, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Kenney Lemons

Stepdad: Roy Harvey.

Brother: David “Harv” Harvey.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Chad & Kristi Lemons.

Mother: Rebecca Harvey.

Sister: Angela Harvey.

Two grandchildren: Jacob and Jacelyn Lemons.

Two nephews: Gentry Harvey & Kelce, and Garrett Kittrell.

Great niece: Ivy Kittrell.

Along with many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a private service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Lisa Lemons.

