Linda Annette Griffin, Rocky Top

Linda Annette Griffin age 70, of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1952, to the late Walter Goodman and Viola Wilson Goodman. Linda was the oldest sibling to her two late brothers Wayne and Joe, her late sister Mary Beth, and her last surviving sibling, her youngest sister, Brenda Sue. She was a natural at being a mother and a truly caring person who loved the Lord.

In 1972, after some trials and tribulations, she met her husband of now 51 years, Donald. They fell in love and gave birth to 5 children, but raised 7 together, Dawn, Tina, Candace, Christy, Ashlynn, Donald, and Tysean.

Although this may be the end of her life here on Earth, this begins her eternal life in Heaven and her memory will live on through her beloved and always loyal husband Donald, her 7 children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

No matter if it was her own children, her siblings, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, nephews, or nieces, she was a mother to whoever needed one.

This is not a mourning, but a celebration of the life of a truly great wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an overall truly amazing woman.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Viola Goodman, brothers: Eddie Wayne Goodman and wife Teresa Goodman, Joe Mack Goodman, sister: Mary Elizabeth Butterworth, and brother in law: Kenneth Hensley.

Linda is survived by:

Husband: Donald Curtis Griffin

Children: Dawn Susan Kennedy

Tina Melinda Wilson

Candace Elaine Best and husband Kenneth Best

Christy Viola Comer

Donald William Griffin

Tysean Mikael Wilson

Sister: Brenda Sue Hensley

Grandkids: Stephen, Stephanie, Ashlynn, Maggie, Jordan, Kalinda, Derek, Aaron, Adam, Gavin

Great Grandchildren: Jacob, Madilyn, Jaxson, Bella, Emma, Jasper, Zane, Keaston, Zavian, Kenslay, and Patricia

And a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation of Family and Friends: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Greene officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...