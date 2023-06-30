Leslie “Joe” Melton, Oak Ridge

Leslie “Joe” Melton, 60, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed from this life to the home he had spent years preparing for and the Lord and Savior he had committed his life many years before.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Melton and Reba Wilson Melton, and his sister Rose. Joe is survived by his brother Mark Melton and family of Georgia, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joe is also dearly missed by many beloved church brethren, both from the Oliver Springs Church of Christ where he made his church home, as well as the Wartburg Church of Christ some years before. Although profoundly disabled by the world’s measure, Joe nevertheless worked a full-time job, working for ECI Group and Weigel’s. Joe was a dedicated Christian and drove himself faithfully to church for many years. Many thoughtful and succinct prayers were offered up by Joe from the pulpit of the Oliver Springs Church of Christ.

Joe was a friend to the members of the Oliver Springs American Legion, and could often be found offering up blessing upon the dinners there. Nobility and steadfastness are rare and precious hallmarks found in only the finest of mankind. This was Joe, and his friends and loved ones will miss him terribly until we are reunited in that great day.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, at Oliver Springs, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the funeral service and will be at Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg.

