Leonard “L.C.” Gillespie, Kingston

Mr. Leonard “L.C.” Gillespie, age 78, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on January 25, 1945, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Gillespie was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union Local #50 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and before retirement, he was a carpenter with Martin Marietta at the U.S. D.O.E. K-25 site. Afterwards, he was a Maintenance Supervisor for the Roane County School System at Harriman, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Gillespie and Ruth Elizabeth Roddy Gillespie; brother, Gary Gillespie; and great-grandchild, Easton.

Survivors include:

Wife: Mary Gillespie

Children & Their Spouses: Leslie (Sammye), Julian, and Yvette

7 Grandchildren: Samia, Bryce, Erin, Javel, Tavia (Maddox), Devin, and Breyden

4 Great Grandchildren: Amira, Quay, Shyla, and Legend

Brother: Kenny Gillespie (Annette) of Ackworth, GA

Sister: Margaret Collier of Harriman, TN

Brother: Gordon Gillespie of Knoxville, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and special friends.



Memorial services for family and friends will be announced and held at a later date at the Oak Grove Baptist Church; 244 Roddy Lane; Harriman, Tennessee 37748. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

