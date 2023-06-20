Lee Anthony “Tony” Cornett, Harriman

Lee Anthony “Tony” Cornett, age 54 of Harriman, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by his family after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Tony was born on April 1, 1969, in Oak Ridge. He graduated from Clinton High School and later graduated from vocational school as a Machinist. In 1989, he started at CoorsTek as the first employee of the Oak Ridge plant and remained there until his retirement in 2022. Tony was a member of Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge and has attended since 2010. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends at his favorite place, Deer Camp. In addition, he loved watching movies with his family. Tony was a supporter of the Boys Club in Oak Ridge and he invested much of his time teaching young men to hunt. On March 31, 2021, Tony was diagnosed with cancer. Since that day, he was always thankful for his diagnosis because it brought him closer to the Lord.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his aunt, Mary Alice Cope; uncle, Kenneth Cornett.



Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Jackie Yoakum Cornett; daughters, Sydney Cornett and Lyndsey Cornett; parents, James “Jim” and Rosa Lee Cornett; brother, Russell “Rusty” Cornett, his wife, Amy, and daughter, Carly; brother, Jonathan Cornett, his wife, Stacie, and children: Dale, Amber, and Crissy; father-in-law, Jimmy “Papaw” Yoakum; numerous great-nieces and nephews; hunting buddy, Buck, and many special friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Highland View Church of Christ located at 138 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland View Preschool Enrichment Program. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Cornett family. www.sharpfh.com.

