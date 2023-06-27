Larry Eli Brown, Knoxville

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born on August 5, 1946, in Harriman. He was a business owner and contractor for many years. Larry loved running heavy equipment, Tennessee football, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Christy Duncan; parents Rev. E.J. Duncan and Malinda (Kerley) Brown; and sisters Mary Brown and Dorothy Stringfield.

He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Seiber of Murfreesboro; sons E.J. Brown (Kay) of Knoxville and Derek Brown (Kim) of Greeneville; grandchildren Allison Seiber, Aidan Seiber, Janna Duncan, Eric Brown, Tanner Mowell, and Titus Mowell; sisters Jean Ward (Larry), and Linda Bailey, both of Harriman; also, by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members; Special family friends Chris Duncan, Allen Seiber, and Jeanette Reynolds.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

About News Department

Check Also

Ruth P. Webb, Harriman

Ms. Ruth P. Webb, age 80 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: