Karen Ann Hayes, 49

Karen Ann Hayes, age 49, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Richard (Rick) Hayes, and her parents: James and Margaret Mayes, and grandparents: Grover and Ann Gibby, and Milton and Henrietta Mayes.

She is survived by her son James (Jamie) Robert Hayes, sister Carol Mayes Self and niece Madison Cox (Thomas), and great nephew Jude Cox. Sister-in-law: Kelly Harris and niece Ashlen Harris, and nephew AJ Harris (Bobbie). Brother-in-law Andy Hayes and nieces: Kristen and Stacy Hayes. Aunts and uncles: Jeanette and Jack Morrison, Linda and Jerry Day, Jackie and Eddie Martin, Cathy Wilson, William Webster, and Angela Gibby, and several cousins and great nieces and nephews.

During her lifetime, Karen worked at K-25 and Y-12, and enjoyed taking care of her dogs, reading, visiting the beach, and spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith.



There will be a burial service at Clinch River Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, June 16th at 2 pm for the family. Service will be led by Pastor David Webster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Karen’s favored charities: Young Life of Anderson County, Main Street Baptist Church Summer Feeding Program (Rocky Top), or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble funeral home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...