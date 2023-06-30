JURY CONVICTS MAN OF MURDER IN OVERDOSE DEATH

Clinton, Tennessee – Following an investigation by the Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, indictments were issued by the Anderson County Grand Jury in March of 2021 against Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr., age 57, for Second Degree Murder, Possession of Schedule II Drugs in a School Zone, and Possession of Drugs with Intent to Deliver in a School Zone. Mr. Riffey has remained incarcerated since his arrest in March of 2021.

Prosecutors obtained convictions against Riffey for providing a Schedule II narcotic (Fentanyl) to the deceased victim. Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr., age 57, was found guilty on June 30, 2023, after a three (3) day trial, on all charges. The Defendant’s bond was immediately revoked and he continues to be held in the Anderson County Detention Facility. Judge Ryan M. Spitzer has set the case for a Sentencing Hearing on September 15, 2023, at 1 :00 p.m.

In the three (3) day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah W. Keith, and Brian M. Gilliam explained to the jury that on or between March 13, 2021, and March 14, 2021, the victim in this matter had overdosed on a Schedule II narcotic (Fentanyl). Officers from the Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force arrived on scene and conducted their investigation. They concluded that Riffey supplied the drugs that caused the fatal overdose to the victim.

General Clark would like to thank the Clinton Police Department, 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah W. Keith and Brian M. Gilliam, Judge Ryan M. Spitzer, the Anderson County Criminal Court staff, and the jurors for their exceptional work during the investigation of this case and trial of the Defendant. Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator, Kaitlyn Norris, aided in the prosecution of the case.

General Clark remarked “We are grateful to everyone involved in bringing justice to this victim and her grieving family.”

