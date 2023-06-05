Johnny Carl Cox, Oak Ridge

Johnny Carl Cox, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023. The family is deeply saddened. Johnny was born on August 11, 1940, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He lived in Coalfield for the majority of his life. He served his country in the Air Force; owned his own “film reprocessing” company, Demco, for many years, and retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After retirement, he kept himself busy selling real estate.

Johnny never met a stranger and all who met him loved him. He could light up a room with his big smile and trademark thumbs-up. His mischievous sense of humor kept his friends and family laughing. Johnny was active in the Tennessee Walking Horse business for many years and worked with friends on a horse show at Roane State each year that raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In later years of his life, his favorite place was Caney Creek Marina, and spending time with friends there and at Gizmo. Even when he was a resident at the Veteran’s Home, he insisted on a tee shirt every year from the Gizmo Jam.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Eloise Cox of Oliver Springs and wife Joyce Cox of Coalfield, Tennessee, and his beloved dog Sam. He is survived by his wife Donna Cox of Oak Ridge, son John and wife Becky of Roane County, son Jeff Cox of Coalfield; grandchildren Brooklyn Nelson (Josh), Walter Cox (Jen), Kari Payne (Casey), Mackenzie Godwin (Cameron); great-grandchildren Trinity Cox, Killian Payne, Atticus Cox, Josslyn Nelson, Anika Nelson, Jericho Nelson, Asher Nelson; sister Wanda Lou Walls (Royce) and brother Jerry Cox (Annie); brother in law Steve Stahl and wife Linda; numerous nieces and nephews and many close family and friends.

A celebration of Johnny’s life will be planned, and details will be announced in late summer at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com and on the Kyker Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Contributions in memory of Johnny can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman serving the Cox Family

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...