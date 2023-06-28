John William Shaw, Rockwood

Mr. John William Shaw, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, in Nashville. He was born on February 1, 1959, in Troy, North Carolina. A full obit will be posted once it is finished.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm Et with Bro. Mike Winters and Bro. Mark McCoig officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John William Shaw Jr.

