John Evans, Lancing

John Evans, age 72 of Lancing passed away on June 20, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Fred and Annabell Evans; brothers Charles and Rex Evans; sister Julie Evans.

He is survived by his sisters Helen Evans, Sue Rollins, Gail (Joe) Deblo, Wilma (Paul) Bledsoe; brothers Curtis (Lisa) Evans, Robert (Deb) Evans, Chester (Angela) Evans, Thomas Evans, and Timothy Evans and a host of nieces, nephews and special friend Karen Williams.

The family is honoring John’s wishes to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Evans.

