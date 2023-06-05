JoAnn Bates, 90

JoAnn Bates, age 90, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith. JoAnn was an avid Tennessee Vol fan and loved to travel and go on cruises. She traveled to all fifty states, Mexico, and the Caribbean. JoAnn was quite the gardener, as she enjoyed caring for her many flowers and plants. She enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 44 years, Donald D. Bates, Sr; parents, Charles & Kate Putty; sister, Louise Carr Sheets; and son-in-law, Robert Ray Russell.

Survivors include son, Donald D. “Doobie” Bates, Jr & wife, Jamie; daughter, Vicki Russell; grandchildren, Jennifer Ann East & husband, Eric, Charles Andrew Bates & girlfriend, Sara, and Anna Kathryn Bates; great-grandchildren, Warren Michael and Calvin Ray East; sister, Millie Haney; and many other relatives & loved ones. The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team at NHC of Oak Ridge for the exceptional care they provided to JoAnn.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Monday, June 5, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 11 am with Rev. Roy Gose officiating. Interment will follow at 12 m pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

