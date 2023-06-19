Jessie “Elaine” Rose, Clinton

Jessie “Elaine” Rose, age 73, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. Elaine was born November 1, 1949, in Limestone County, Alabama to the late Jesse and Mable Yarbrough. For 16 years she was the switchboard operator at Methodist Medical Center and was also the switchboard operator at the Anderson County Courthouse. Throughout her life, she loved knitting, crocheting, baking, reading, her cats, and most of all spending time with her loving family and friends. She was a member of the Clinton Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Clayton Edward Yarbrough and William “Billy” Yarbrough.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Edwin “Gene” Rose of Clinton; daughter, Regina Rose of Clinton; son, Marcus Rose of Clinton; niece, Yvonne Chadick & husband Bill; nephew, Terry Yarbrough; her cats she loved dearly, George and Gracie.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date which will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Second Harvest Foodbank of East Tennessee. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

