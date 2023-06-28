Jeff Brown, Harriman

Jeff Brown age 57 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Jeff was a Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Local 669 Sprinklers Fitter Union. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. Preceded in death by his grandparents Willis and Pernia Martin, and sister Paula Brown.

Survivors include:

Wife of 28 years Cherlyn Brown of Harriman,

Daughter and son-in-law Tabatha and Cody Stockton of Harriman,

Son Jacob Brown and fiancée Kayleigh Pennington of Harriman,

Grandchildren Wyatt Humphreys and Gracie Stockton,

Parents Benny and Linda Brown of Harriman,

Brother and sister-in-law Richard and Robin Brown of Harriman, and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the First Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Merrill and Rev. Kenneth Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the First Christian Church Feeding Roane Food Pantry. Interment 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Emory Heights Cemetery with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Brown Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...